Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. Research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -131.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

