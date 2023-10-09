Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 300,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics and vaccines to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. The company's immunology portfolio includes biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity, and cancer, including TNX-1500, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand being developed to treat autoimmune conditions.

