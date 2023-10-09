TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.67%.

In related news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,405,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,075 shares of company stock worth $498,083. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

