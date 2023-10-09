WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st.

WNS stock opened at $68.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a 52-week low of $60.79 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in WNS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 173,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

