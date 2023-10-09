Talkspace (TALK) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -145.45% -204.14% -19.30%

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talkspace and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 11 154 311 0 2.63

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.25%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 101.49%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million -$79.67 million -6.70 Talkspace Competitors $1.54 billion -$99.36 million 15.21

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.