Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $303,866.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,722 and have sold 30,944 shares valued at $617,019. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 69.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $4,084,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 49.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.