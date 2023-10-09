Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.
Several research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 69.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $4,084,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 49.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 158,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 52,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of XPOF opened at $15.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $33.58.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
