Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $10.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 118,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently -97.56%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

