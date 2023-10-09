Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $101.58

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 118.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,489,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

