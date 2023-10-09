MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $68.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -430.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

