PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.27.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

PHM stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

