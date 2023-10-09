Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $178.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average of $198.27. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $153.55 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.94 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 36.87 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

