Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $63.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 155,324 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $4,979,687.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 156,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

