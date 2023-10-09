Contrasting ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and CION Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A N/A $1.07 million N/A N/A CION Investment $194.90 million 2.85 $50.14 million $0.72 14.15

Profitability

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV N/A -21.63% 2.12% CION Investment 17.32% 11.86% 5.52%

Risk & Volatility

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CION Investment has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Given CION Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV.

Summary

CION Investment beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

(Get Free Report)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.