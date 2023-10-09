NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoGenomics

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.