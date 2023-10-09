NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.
NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NeoGenomics
Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics Price Performance
Shares of NEO opened at $12.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.54.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NeoGenomics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.