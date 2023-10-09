Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) PT at $24.12

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,025.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $585,552,000 after buying an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after buying an additional 1,174,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.