Financial Comparison: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) versus Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franklin Street Properties and Safestore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safestore 0 1 2 0 2.67

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties 5.35% 1.09% 0.68% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Safestore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.10 $1.09 million $0.08 22.00 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business "Une Pièce en Plus" ("UPP") in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As at 30 April 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area ("MLA") of 7.990 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.124 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.