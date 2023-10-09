StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Visa (NYSE:V)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.77.

Get Visa alerts:

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.04 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $437.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.99 and its 200 day moving average is $233.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 65,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.