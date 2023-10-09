Comparing Cancer Genetics (CGIX) & Its Peers

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) is one of 8,166 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cancer Genetics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $6.33 million N/A -2.23 Cancer Genetics Competitors $6.09 billion $447.18 million -89.74

Cancer Genetics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Genetics. Cancer Genetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors 4399 24227 30546 621 2.46

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cancer Genetics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 360.36%. Given Cancer Genetics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cancer Genetics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics N/A N/A N/A Cancer Genetics Competitors -1,322.92% -269.91% -22.03%

Risk & Volatility

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics’ peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cancer Genetics beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded on April 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

