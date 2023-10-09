Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,771,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,739,000 after purchasing an additional 224,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,547,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 208,396 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUN opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

