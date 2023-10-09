New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Critical Comparison

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -64.46% -1.40% -0.28% Essential Properties Realty Trust 53.14% 6.42% 4.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.24%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $27.03, indicating a potential upside of 26.91%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 2.94 -$298.61 million ($2.14) -3.89 Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 11.60 $134.13 million $1.15 18.52

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

