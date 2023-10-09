Financial Analysis: Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) vs. Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hempacco and Ispire Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco $3.97 million 2.62 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.85 Ispire Technology $115.61 million 4.36 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Ispire Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Hempacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hempacco and Ispire Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86% Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hempacco and Ispire Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

