AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $195,076.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.