StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. William Blair raised AppFolio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.00.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock opened at $193.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $201.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

