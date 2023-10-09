Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $124.26 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after buying an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

