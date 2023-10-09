Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $20.72 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,421.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.