Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

AMBP stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 500.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $5,695,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 961,439 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

