Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after purchasing an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

