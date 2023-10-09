Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 630,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,011,000. Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,867,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

HTGC opened at $15.88 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.07%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

