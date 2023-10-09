Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $81.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $98.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $603.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,446.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,556,786. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

