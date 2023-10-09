StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE WELL opened at $81.48 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $117,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 799.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $11,273,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

