Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

WD opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,409 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

