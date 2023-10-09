Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.78.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $267.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.10 and its 200 day moving average is $278.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.