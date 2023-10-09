StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.50.

Shares of VMC opened at $212.40 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 163,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

