Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VGR opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

In other news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,429.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

