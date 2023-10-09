StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.88.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.85 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,950,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,043,000 after buying an additional 110,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,140,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,529,000 after acquiring an additional 381,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.