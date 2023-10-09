Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.7 %

VSTO opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

