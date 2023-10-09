StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Viad (NYSE:VVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Viad alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Viad

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Viad has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $537.87 million, a PE ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Viad by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viad by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.