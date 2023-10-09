Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.02.

NYSE VALE opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

