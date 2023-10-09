Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

