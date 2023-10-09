Head to Head Review: Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) & H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24 H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 4.46

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07% H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Necessity Retail REIT presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 140.26%. Given H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust beats Necessity Retail REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.7 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

