Head-To-Head Contrast: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 25.28% 8.70% 1.05% Northwest Bancshares 21.88% 9.70% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for OceanFirst Financial and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.77%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 1.72 $146.60 million $2.44 5.81 Northwest Bancshares $559.65 million 2.36 $133.67 million $1.08 9.63

OceanFirst Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Northwest Bancshares. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and title insurance services. It operates community-banking locations throughout its market area in Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.