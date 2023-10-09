Head-To-Head Comparison: Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carmell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $383.47 million 9.99 -$29.27 million ($0.30) -222.66 Carmell Therapeutics N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Inari Medical and Carmell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carmell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Carmell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -3.66% -3.80% -3.18% Carmell Therapeutics N/A -52.29% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inari Medical and Carmell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Carmell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $85.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Inari Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Carmell Therapeutics.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Carmell Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

