Head-To-Head Contrast: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 25.28% 8.70% 1.05% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 23.45% 17.29% 1.24%

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 7 11 0 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations for OceanFirst Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $168.26, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 1.72 $146.60 million $2.44 5.81 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $154.79 billion 2.72 $37.68 billion $15.54 9.34

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats OceanFirst Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; payments and cross-border financing; and cash and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, payments, investment banking, and asset management to small and midsized companies, local governments, nonprofit clients, and large corporations; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, estate planning, lending, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

