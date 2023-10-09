Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Asset Mortgage Capital is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SITE Centers and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 21.07% 6.07% 2.81% Western Asset Mortgage Capital -26.07% 8.17% 0.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $540.81 million 4.55 $168.72 million $0.49 23.98 Western Asset Mortgage Capital $158.72 million 0.33 -$89.08 million ($7.14) -1.23

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Mortgage Capital. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out -19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Western Asset Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

