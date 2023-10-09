Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Ames National has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
