Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Ames National has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

