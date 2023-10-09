Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 50.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,927,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5,500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

