Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 351.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
