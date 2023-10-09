Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CFO Michelle D. Esterman bought 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at $343,414.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle D. Esterman purchased 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,414.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,001.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 686,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $300,002. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 351.2% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

