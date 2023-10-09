Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
