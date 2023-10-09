Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.