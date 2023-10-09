Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 44.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

