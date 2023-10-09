Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Accuray has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $288.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,379.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,693 shares of company stock valued at $113,741. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accuray by 251.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

